Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.44% of Calix worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Calix
In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Calix Stock Performance
Shares of Calix stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
