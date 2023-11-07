Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74.

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

