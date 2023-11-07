Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.85% of Camtek worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Camtek Stock Down 2.1 %

CAMT stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $65.13.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

