Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.0% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 195.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

