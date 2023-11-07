Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$106.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$99.00 to C$106.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$91.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a market cap of C$99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total value of C$86,010.82. In related news, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.49, for a total transaction of C$86,010.82. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$85.44 per share, with a total value of C$43,745.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

