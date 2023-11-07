Capital Square LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 189,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,155,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $451.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

