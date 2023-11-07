Capital Square LLC Acquires 832 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

