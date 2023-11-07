Capital Square LLC Acquires New Stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $6,314,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 774,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $38,697.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $38,697.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Phelps Morris purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,709 shares in the company, valued at $712,192.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 935,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,736 over the last three months. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

