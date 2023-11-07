Capital Square LLC Boosts Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC owned 0.06% of Gladstone Land worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -180.64%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

