Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

DG opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $260.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.