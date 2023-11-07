Capital Square LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

