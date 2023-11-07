Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 40.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $595.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

