Capital Square LLC Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 112.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

