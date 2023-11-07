Capital Square LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,936,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

