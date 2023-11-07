Capital Square LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 770,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2,151.7% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 184,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after purchasing an additional 176,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

