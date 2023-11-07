Capital Square LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,513,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.3 %

ROL stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

