Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

