Capital Square LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

