Capital Square LLC Purchases 98,262 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Down 2.2 %

First Horizon stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.