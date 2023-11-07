Capital Square LLC Reduces Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.