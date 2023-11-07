Capital Square LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.