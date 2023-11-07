Capital Square LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.