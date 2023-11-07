CareDx (CDNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $26,752.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 481,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,213 shares of company stock worth $51,345. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CareDx by 127.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in CareDx by 309.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

