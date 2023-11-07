CareDx (CDNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CareDx Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. CareDx has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx
Institutional Trading of CareDx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CareDx by 127.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in CareDx by 309.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth $87,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CareDx
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
