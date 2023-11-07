Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

