Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
