Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.03.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
