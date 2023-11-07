CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Decreased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

