Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $271,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $179.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

