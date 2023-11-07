Cheniere Energy Partners’ (CQP) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.76. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after acquiring an additional 401,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

