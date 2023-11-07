Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

