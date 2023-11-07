Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

MDY stock opened at $448.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.86 and a 200 day moving average of $464.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

