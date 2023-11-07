Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $19.77 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.