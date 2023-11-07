Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $526,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

