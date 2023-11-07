Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

