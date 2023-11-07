Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.11 and its 200 day moving average is $253.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

