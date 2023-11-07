Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 16,538 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,538 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ET opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.