Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.13.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $111.43. The stock had a trading volume of 94,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,178. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

