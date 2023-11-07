Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $535.00.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

