Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $535.00.
Separately, DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHYHY
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Down 0.3 %
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.
About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.