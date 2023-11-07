CIBC Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$24.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$20.50 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$16.94 and a twelve month high of C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.33.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

