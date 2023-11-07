CIBC Lowers Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$53.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of Cogeco stock opened at C$47.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.73. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$45.07 and a 52-week high of C$68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.48, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

Further Reading

