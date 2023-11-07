Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.46 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 141.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE:CPH opened at C$4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a market cap of C$104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.58.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.