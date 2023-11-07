Citizens Business Bank Invests $225,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $4,051,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 521,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 278,735 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 38,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.