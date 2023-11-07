Citizens Business Bank Invests $264,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

