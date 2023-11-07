Clearfield (CLFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clearfield Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CLFD opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $134.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Clearfield by 55.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 99,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearfield by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
