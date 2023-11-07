CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,340 shares of company stock worth $1,186,421 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNO

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.