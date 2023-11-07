Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$72.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.81.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

TSE:CCA opened at C$55.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.27. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$54.00 and a twelve month high of C$82.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Articles

