Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$73.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.81.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$55.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$54.00 and a 1-year high of C$82.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.854 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.14%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

