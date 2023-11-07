Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STK opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

