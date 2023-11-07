Columbus McKinnon Co. (CMCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $953.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

