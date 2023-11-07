Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $295,355.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,520.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $65,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,515,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $295,355.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,073,520.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -161.02 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

